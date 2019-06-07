Doris E. Binnix



BUCYRUS - Doris E. Binnix, 84 of Bucyrus, OH passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Doris was born March 25, 1935 in Grant Town, WV to the late Oren and Naomi (Moore) Boore. She was a 1952 graduate of Fairview High School. Doris was a secretary for several years at the First United Methodist Church in Bucyrus and the Bucyrus Middle School. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, cross stitch, crocheting, golfing, and was an avid bowler at both Suburban Lanes and Crawford Lanes. She was known for her friendliness and kindness to all, her love of playing piano/singing in choir at First UMC, and her sense of humor.



Doris was preceded in death by her husband, who was her high school sweet heart, on February 2, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jack O. (Kim) Binnix of Bucyrus and Beth (Louie) Zamora of Fremont; grandchildren Steve Binnix of Miamisburg, Joe (Abbi) Binnix of Galion, Jeff Binnix of Columbus, Adam Zamora of Columbus, Emily (Zamora) Bogner of Lexington; great grandchildren Madden, Madisyn, Henry, Knox, Mila, and Kennedy; siblings, who she loved and often traveled together, Nancy (Bud) West of Bridgeport, WV, Lila (Bob) Mercer of Fairmont, WV, John (Ramona) Boore of Florida, and Linda (Jim) McKain of Advance NC; She was preceded in death by brother Don (Rose) Boore. Also surviving are brother in law Jim Binnix of Pittsburgh, PA, and nephews Joe (Sue) Binnix and Jim (Gina) Binnix, as well as the family of PA and the numerous nieces and nephews on the Boore side who were loved so much.



As per Doris's request, services will be private for the immediate family. The family suggests memorials be made to the Bucyrus Methodist Church and expressions of sympathy can be left atwww.munzpirnstill.com or directly with the family, Jack O. Binnix, 929 Rogers St., Bucyrus, 44820 or Beth Zamora @ 1929 Riverbend Parkway, Fremont, OH 43420 Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 7, 2019