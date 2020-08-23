1/1
Doris I. Barnhart
Doris I. Barnhart

BUCYRUS - Doris I. Barnhart, 95 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. Doris was born December 25, 1924 in Lykens, OH to the late Earl and Flossie (Markley) Barnhart. She was married December 25, 1953 to John Barnhart who survives. In addition to her husband she is survived by grandchildren Meridith Barnhart of Charlotte, NC, Jeffrey Barnhart of Charlotte, NC, and Michael Dapper of Findlay; 3 great grandchildren; daughter in law Linda Jo Barnhart of the state of Delaware; son in law Hugo Gana of Crestline; and step grandson Chad Quinn. Doris was preceded in death by daughter Dana Gana, son Daniel Barnhart, granddaughter Heather Barnhart, sisters Gertrude Schwemley and Ruth Law, and brother Robert Barnhart.

Doris graduated from Lykens High School in 1942 and attended Marion Business College for one year. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army in WWII for 4 years in the Medical Corp where she reached the rank of Sergeant. Doris was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and formerly a member of Scioto United Methodist and Zion Chapel. She volunteered at the Bucyrus Community Hospital, the Red Cross, CONTAC T Crawford County and the Council on Aging. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, as well as playing euchre.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in the St. John's United Church of Christ with Gary Schiefer officiating, burial will follow in Lust Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill@hotmail.com






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
