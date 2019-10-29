|
Doris Robinson
Bucyrus - Doris E. Robinson, 93, of Bucyrus died on Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019 at her Carlisle Place residence under the care of Kindred Hospice.
She was born November 25, 1925 in Bucyrus to the late James M. Ulmer and Mildred G. (Harmon) Ulmer Barrett. After her father's untimely death when Doris was five, her mother married the late Floyd S. Barrett. He raised her as his own and was known as Grandpa Boo to Doris' girls. Doris attended Mt. Zion schools where she met Harold "Robby" Robinson. She later moved to Morral where she graduated from high school and went on to study business at Capital University in Columbus. After college and Robby's return from the service, they became reacquainted and married on April 18, 1948, sharing nearly 68 years of marriage when he preceded her in death on March 10, 2016.
Doris will be remembered for her strength and for being an excellent caregiver. After being an only child, she loved being embraced and welcomed into the Robinson family where Thursday and Saturday afternoons were set aside for family gatherings. She had a great sense of humor which was needed considering Robby could be ornery and she used her quick wit to give it right back. She and Robby were blessed to visit several parts of the United States and regions in Canada. They also looked forward to over 20 years of wintering in Fort Myers and Melbourne Beach, Florida. She worked for GE and Swan Credit Union as a bookkeeper and loved being a homemaker and farm wife. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, playing piano, and baking wonderful desserts. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Family Study Club, sang in the Sweet Adelines, advised the Mt. Zion Lucky Lassies 4-H Club, enjoyed bowling, and was a member of the Mt. Zion UMC and, in recent years, Bucyrus UMC.
Doris is survived by four daughters, Debbie (Lauren) Markley, Connie (Joseph) Kennedy, Janie (Gary) Link, and Lynn (David) Brewer; six grandchildren, Kinsey (Brandon) Nelson, Robin Koehler (Brian Cantor), Josh (Dawn) Kennedy, Brian Bednarz (Kelly Taylor), Jeremy (Melissa) Brewer, and Christopher (Melinda) Brewer; three step grandchildren, Curtis Markley, Robyn (Brad) Beal, and Brian Link; 11 great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; beloved niece, Mary Ellen (Sylvan) Berges; and her dear friend at Carlisle, Nina Leitzy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Betty Weaver.
All services will take place at Wise Funeral Service. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31 from 4-7 pm and on Friday from 10-10:55 am. Her funeral will begin Friday at 11:00 am with Pastor Mike Corwin and Chaplain Joshua Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Bucyrus UMC or Kindred Hospice and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Doris' tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019