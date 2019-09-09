|
Dorothea M. Hoon
BUCYRUS - Dorothea Mae Hoon, 93, of Bucyrus passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 7, 2019 at Altercare Home in Bucyrus. Dorothea was born July 24, 1926 in Bucyrus, OH to the late Edward J Haala and Mabel M (Weaver) Haala. She was married Sept 9, 1947 to Dennis D Kennedy who preceded her in death July 3, 1957. They had two children David M Kennedy, (deceased Aug 30, 2012) and Deborah A (Harry) Bloomfield of Bucyrus, OH. Grandchildren Christopher L Bloomfield and Melissa R Bloomfield (Tate) Griffin. Great Grandchildren Justin W Albright, Jordon C Bloomfield, Jacob C Bloomfield, Noah S Lear (deceased March 16, 2016) and Cameron N Bloomfield. Brother Robert C (Betty J) Haala, Bradenton, FL both deceased. Special friend and family member Connie Colleene Kennedy.
She married Don A Hoon Nov 24, 1960 who preceded her in death Feb 19, 1987. Two step-children Gail L Hoon and Melody A Hoon both deceased.
Dorothea graduated from Bucyrus H.S. in 1944. She was a devoted worker at Bob's Sandwhich Shop, Sozonian Vault in her early years, was an avid bowler on Lee's shoes team, a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Holy Trinity choir, Holy Trinity Rosary Altar Society, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed boating on Lake Erie with Don on their boat Aquarius. She will be remembered for her laugh, smile and sweet nature.
Mass of christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Paul Fahrbach. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery on Tiffin St in Bucyrus, Oh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 9, 2019