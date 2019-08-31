|
|
Dorothy A. Marsano
Crestline - Dorothy A. Marsano, 87, of Crestline, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home after a sudden illness.
Dorothy was born in Boston, MA on August 3, 1932 to the late Edward L. and Agnes M. (Kelley) Dyer. She married Joseph M. Marsano on May 8, 1954 and he preceded her in death on April 19, 1994.
Dorothy worked as a clerk for P.I.E. Nationwide Trucking Co. (Pacific Intermountain Express) and retired from Caleb-Smith in the accounts payable department. She was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Msg. Leo, W. Frye Council #2642, both of Crestline. She enjoyed reading, history, and working jigsaw and logic puzzles. The arts were very important to Dorothy and she encouraged her children to draw, paint, sculpt, and play music. She enjoyed listening to her children play and sing music and hear her husband tell jokes. Dorothy enjoyed baking and made the best cookies ever! Most of all, Dorothy loved spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Paul (Patricia) Marsano, Bucyrus; Linda Marsano, Crestline; Janet Marsano, Loudonville, Dorothy (Michael) Schwertfager, Crestline; Joseph (Marie) Marsano, Lucas; Dominic (Maribea Barnes-Marsano) Marsano, Marion; her grandchildren, Anthony (Kasey) Marsano, Nicholas Marsano, Alexander Marsano, Gregory Marsano, Annalise Bokenkamp, Katherine Bokenkamp, Rachel (Neil) Jakubowski, Michael Pelletier, Robert Shaulis, and Jason (Tiffany) Fowler; her great-grandson, Luca Marsano; her brother, Leo (Nancy) Dyer, Boston, MA, her sisters, Rita (Al) Allegretto, Boston, MA; Ann Imbergano, Boston, MA; Frances Feloni, Boston, MA; Kathryn (Larry) Czlapinski, Philadelphia, PA; Mary (Jerry) Wall, Boston, MA; Angie (John) Lawless, Boston, MA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother Edward (Hansi) Dyer, her son-in-law, Mark Bokenkamp, and her brother-in-law, Eddie Feloni.
Friends may call on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with a rosary being recited at 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School - Crestline in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Dorothy or to the Marsano family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Dorothy A. Marsano.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 31, 2019