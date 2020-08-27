Dorothy M. Brause
Dorothy M. Brause, age 95 formerly of 6594 State Route 100, Sycamore, Ohio died at 1:44 A.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Seneca House, Tiffin, Ohio. She was born on May 3, 1925 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Ezra and Pearl (Hersberger) Lust. She married Donald S. Brause on August 27, 1945 and he died May 7, 2015.
Surviving are the following children, Allen D. Brause, rural Sycamore, Ohio, Ellen (Bob) Leonberger, Upper Sandusky, Ohio and Bryan (Susan) Brause, rural, Sycamore, Ohio. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren plus a daughter-in-law, Janal Brause, rural Sycamore, Ohio and a son-in-law, Tim Vulkmer, Bucyrus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Volkmer in 1985 and a son, James Brause in 2008 plus a sister Carol Bigler.
Dorothy was a homemaker, helped on the family farm, was a 1943 graduate of Holmes-Liberty High School. She also attended Baldwin Wallace College to study music. She was a member of Chatfield Nazareth Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
For hobbies she loved to sew, do quilting, work in her garden and was noted as a great cook.
A graveside service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus, Ohio with Rev. Gene Luidhardt officiating. The family would like everybody to follow the coronavirus guidelines in wearing a mask and social distancing.
Memorial contributions can be made to Elara Hospice or Chatfield Nazareth Lutheran Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com