Dorothy May Brause
Sulphur Springs - Dorothy May Brause, 94, passed away on July 14, 2020. Dorothy was born March 27, 1926 to parents Lester and Oneda (Schimpf) Zucker at the Schimpf family farm near Lykens, Ohio. Raised in Chatfield Ohio, Dorothy enjoyed riding her horse and roller skating. Dorothy was a 1944 graduate at Chatfield High School. After attending Tiffin Business College, she married Ralph F. Brause in 1947. They bought the Brause family farm (est. 1933) from Ralph's father, William in Sulphur Springs, Ohio. Dorothy and Ralph cultivated this farm of 200 acres until Ralph's passing in 2000.
Preceded in death by husband, Ralph F. Brause, parents and brother Gene Zucker, Dorothy is survived by children Sharon Willis of Watsonville, CA; David (Jane) Brause of Bucyrus; Judy Brause of Haines City, Fl; JoAnne (Bill) Turner of Tallmadge, OH; and Steve Brause of Sulphur Springs, OH; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister Marcia Studer of Bucyrus, Ohio.
In addition to being a farm wife, Dorothy was active in the Sulphur Springs Homemakers Club and County Chorus, member of the Crawford Co. Genealogical Society and Cemetery Research Committee, Sulphur Springs Spoons and Needles 4-H club leader, an avid Cleveland Indians fan and seldom missed her children's sporting activities in high school and college. She was a Sunday School teacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church and was involved in the church's Young Adults Club with her husband Ralph.
Upon retirement, Dorothy and Ralph spent many winters in Haines City, Florida where she participated in line dancing, ladies' cards, Bingo and was the original piano player in the Westview Ridge Park Band. Dorothy continued to play piano by ear until her passing.
Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ridgeton Rd near Sulphur Springs, Ohio, with Reverend Hans Scherner officiating. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Crawford Co. Humane Society, or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sulphur Springs, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
.