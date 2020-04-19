|
Dorsey L. Leonhardt
Crestline - Dorsey L. Leonhardt, 82, passed away on April 17, 2020 from complications following a stroke on October 15, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield. Dorsey was born January 28, 1938 in Bucyrus to the late Virgil E. and Lura G. (Ziegler) Leonhardt. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Shirley (Reiter) Leonhardt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Donald and Thomas Leonhardt, sister Carolyn Sanders, son in law Kenneth Rowlinson, and grandson Robert Cole.
Dorsey is also survived by five children, Jane Wells, Cathy (Dave Worden) Rowlinson, Michael Leonhardt, Debra Cole, and Janet Leonhardt; 12 grandchildren Michael Dorsey Leonhardt, Randy (Mari) Rowlinson, Gary (Megan) Rowlinson, Josh Rowlinson, Jason (Nicole) Rowlinson, Wes (Amanda) Rowlinson, Jeremy Wells, Chad Wells, Amber (Joe) Kovach, Jessica Millenbaugh, Lori Millenbaugh, and Elizabeth Cole; great grandchildren Jace Dorsey Kovach, Haylie Kovach, Corbin Rowlinson, Abe Rowlinson, Caleb, Blake, and Skylar Rowlinson, Averie, Anderson, and Alissa Rowlinson.
Dorsey graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1956 and farmed his entire life. He lived and breathed the land and was very proud of the family farm. Dorsey's true joy in life was watching his children and grandchildren show cattle at the county and State Fair plus all the show's throughout Ohio. He never met a person that he didn't talk to and became friends with. Dorsey was a storyteller that loved to work, spend time with family and eat ice cream.
Private graveside services will be held at Brokensword Cemetery with Gene Luidhardt S.A.M. officiating and a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date at the farm which will be announced. Memorials may be made to the , St. Jude Research Hospital, Am. Diabetes Assoc., or the donor's choice in care of Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected]
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020