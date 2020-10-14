Douglas Alan Hill
BUCYRUS - In Bucyrus, Ohio on October 25, 1972, Douglas Alan Hill was born the youngest of eight children of Norman F. and Norma J. (Norton) Hill. On Sunday, October 11, 2020, he passed from this earth and is now watching over those near and dear to his heart.
Doug was a very athletically gifted individual who had an intense desire to win at everything. He excelled in football, wrestling, and baseball while at Bucyrus High School, where he graduated in 1991 and every time he stepped onto the field, the mats or to the ball field, you got 100%.
Doug's strong work ethic led him to become a well-respected bricklayer mason. He left his mark throughout various communities by the work he did, and he was proud to be affiliated with the Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 46 as well as the International Bricklayers.
Doug matured in life and prioritized what was important to him. At the top of his list was his family and he often put his life on hold so that he could do for them. If Leslie needed something done at their home, he did it; when Bailey was involved in gymnastics or cheerleading, he was there to support her; if Lucas was working on something, Doug was his biggest fan and offered assistance so he could grow. He was a present and a hands-on dad, who always bragged about how proud he was of his children. As his children grew, he and Leslie were able share more quality time together, memories she will cherish forever. The family shared many fun times at Lake Erie, where they'd race their jet skis and gather for a cookout at Leslie's parents place. They most recently took a trip to Vermont where they enjoyed family time, site seeing and hiking.
Sports have always been a big part of Doug's life. He loved reminiscing about his good ole days, talking stats and was always up for catching a game on the television. Doug was also proud to have been a season ticket holder for Michigan Wolverines football.
Doug drank Maxwell House coffee at any time of the day and in more recent years, he got into cooking/grilling out. He enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends always prepared for a feast, as he was about quantity as well as quality. Doug cherished the many memories created with friends over the years and enjoyed sharing stories that only Doug could tell. No matter what the topic, there were many conversations, debates and laughs shared while sitting around a bonfire and listening to some of his favorite music in their back yard.
In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his wife of 20 years, Leslie (Orewiler) Hill; his greatest accomplishments, being his two children, Bailey Hill and Lucas Hill; siblings, Michael Hill of Westlake, Cynthia (Michael) Scruggs of Cookeville, Tennessee, Julie Erickson of Columbus, Jeff (Jennifer) Hill of Atlanta, Georgia, Greg (Christine) Hill of Arlington, Virginia, and Cristy (Richard) Mizer of Greenfield; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Betty Orewiler; many nieces and nephews as well as his four legged couch potato, Izzy and some very close friends. Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Courtad and a brother-in-law, Charles Erickson.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5 - 7 pm Monday, October 19 at Wise Funeral Service. The evening will consist of visiting with family, sharing memories (that can be shared) and listening to some of Doug's favorite music. Everyone is encouraged to dress casual and Doug would certainly appreciate any Wolverines or Guns N' Roses attire.
His family specifically requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made payable to The Bucyrus Salvation Army. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and photos and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
