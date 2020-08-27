Doyle McMichael
Crestline - Doyle McMichael, 79, of Crestline passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home.
Doyle was born in Bucyrus, OH on February 7, 1941 to the late Harold G. and Martha M. (Mollencop) McMichael. He married Linda L. (Poole) McMichael on August 15, 1960. The couple recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Doyle graduated from North Robinson, Class of 1959. In high school he went to state running low hurdles. Doyle had the opportunity to compete against Paul Warfield. He retired from Peco II where he was a tool and die setter supervisor. A hard working man with integrity, he was employee of the year too many times to count! Doyle was a man who led by example. Very punctual, he was always 30 minutes early because being on time is late. An avid sports fan, Doyle rooted for the Cavs, the Browns, the Indians, and Ohio State. He attended all of his family's sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, David (Barbara) McMichael of Mansfield, Lisa (Matthew Lindsey) Anatra of Crestline, and Daniel Doyle McMichael of Ontario; grandchildren, Cody McMichael, Megan McMichael, Sam (Miranda) Anatra, and Max Anatra; great-grandson, Luca Anatra; siblings, Carol Bowers of Elida, Marilyn Fried of Crestline, John (Joan) McMichael of Bucyrus, and Barb (Bill) Rinehart of Crestline.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gaylord, Glen, Dalton, Carl, Mark, and Neil McMichael; and his sisters, Geraldine Bowers and Janet Wright.
Friends may call on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline.
As mandated by the governor, face masks will be required to enter the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
