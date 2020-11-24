1/
Edna Mae Grasley
Edna Mae Grasley

BUCYRUS - Edna Mae Grasley, 89 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Edna was born February 25, 1931 in Hamler OH to the late Harold and Nellie (Risner) Grasley. She was also preceded in death by brother Ronald Grasley and sister Esther Young and nephew Ricky Grasley.

Edna is survived by sister in law Patricia Grasley and brother in law Ernest Young; as well as nieces and nephews Janice (Robert) Young, Dannie (Juanita) Johnson, Juanita (Curtis) Eulett, Steven (Jean Ann) Grasley, Regina (Sam) Rigney, and Tammy (Jeff) Chandler all of Bucyrus and Billy Sharp of Canada.

Edna worked at the Shelby Depot and also at Swan Rubber for 5 years. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1949, was of the Lutheran Faith, and enjoyed flowers and decorating.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Angel officiating and burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
