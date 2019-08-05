|
Edward E. Speece
Bucyrus - Edward E. Speece, 66, of Bucyrus, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a brief illness.
Ed was born in Galion on December 10, 1952 to the late Lester H. "Bud" Speece and Betty (Corwin) Speece.
Ed was a member of the Community Christian Church. Ed started the Stephen's Ministry Program at church and taught the Timken KAPOW Program to third graders. He retired from Timken after 29 years of service as a maintenance mechanic and earned his journeyman's card. He also worked for Snap On Tools. Ed helped with the restoration of Dapper Cabin as a part of the "Cabin Crew". In his earlier working years, Ed had worked on Don Young's construction crew. He was a Seccaium Park Historian. Ed was a firefighter for the Bucyrus Fire Department and a life member of the NRA. He also was a licensed realtor. Ed loved to entertain and hosted many family parties and class reunions at his home. He loved to travel in the United States. A man of many friends, Ed will be truly missed.
Ed is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dee Ann (Dixon) Speece, and daughter Beth (Bill) Comerford, grandchildren Seamus and Lorelei Comerford, all of Galion, brother Charles E. (Carol) Speece, Galion, two nephews John (Suzanne) Speece and Erik Speece, several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and his life-long friends Carl (Barb) Diebler, Bucyrus.
Ed was also preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy (Eitle) Speece and his three sons; Eddie, Michael and Benjamin.
A graveside service in Caledonia Cemetery, Caledonia will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Dan Turner and Ed's brother, Pastor Charles Speece officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA or Dapper Cabin in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Edward E. Speece or to the Speece family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Edward E. Speece.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 5, 2019