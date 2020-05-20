Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Dotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin G. Dotson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin G. Dotson Obituary
Edwin G. Dotson

Bucyrus - Edwin G. Dotson, 88, of Bucyrus died early Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital after a month of failing health.

He was born March 14, 1932 in Carey, Ohio to the late Monroe and Ruth (Montague) Dotson. He and his classmate, Pat Ritter, began dating in 7th grade. In 1951, Ed and Pat graduated from Carey High School in May, Ed joined the Navy in August, and they were married in November. Ed and Pat moved to Bucyrus where he worked for The Timken Co. for 39 years.

To know Ed was to know a loyal, fun-loving, and steady-natured friend and family man. He loved sharing (mostly true) stories, tinkering on his Chryslers, helping friends and family with projects, and, in his younger years, hunting and golf. His grandchildren brought him joy along with the company of several beloved pets over the years.

Ed was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, Nevada Lodge #343 F&AM which he served two terms as Grand Master, American Legion Post 181, and the former Knights of Pythias Temple 412.

Ed is survived by his bride of 68 years, Pat Dotson; children, Dan (Colleen) Dotson, Andy (Kathi) Dotson, Lee Ann (Bryan) Gray, Cassy (Kevin) Miller, and Ted (Kathy) Dotson; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Annabelle) Dotson; and lots of nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Lt. William A. Dotson, USN.

Ed will be laid to rest privately in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, Ohio with military rites by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Humane Society Serving Crawford County or St. Paul's Lutheran Church and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can by shared on Ed's tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 20 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -