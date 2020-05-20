|
Edwin G. Dotson
Bucyrus - Edwin G. Dotson, 88, of Bucyrus died early Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital after a month of failing health.
He was born March 14, 1932 in Carey, Ohio to the late Monroe and Ruth (Montague) Dotson. He and his classmate, Pat Ritter, began dating in 7th grade. In 1951, Ed and Pat graduated from Carey High School in May, Ed joined the Navy in August, and they were married in November. Ed and Pat moved to Bucyrus where he worked for The Timken Co. for 39 years.
To know Ed was to know a loyal, fun-loving, and steady-natured friend and family man. He loved sharing (mostly true) stories, tinkering on his Chryslers, helping friends and family with projects, and, in his younger years, hunting and golf. His grandchildren brought him joy along with the company of several beloved pets over the years.
Ed was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, Nevada Lodge #343 F&AM which he served two terms as Grand Master, American Legion Post 181, and the former Knights of Pythias Temple 412.
Ed is survived by his bride of 68 years, Pat Dotson; children, Dan (Colleen) Dotson, Andy (Kathi) Dotson, Lee Ann (Bryan) Gray, Cassy (Kevin) Miller, and Ted (Kathy) Dotson; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Annabelle) Dotson; and lots of nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Lt. William A. Dotson, USN.
Ed will be laid to rest privately in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, Ohio with military rites by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Humane Society Serving Crawford County or St. Paul's Lutheran Church and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can by shared on Ed's tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 20 to May 22, 2020