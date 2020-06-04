Edwin Smith
Edwin Smith

Nevada - Edwin E. Smith, 77, of Antrim Twp., died Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Born in Little Rock, AK on June 10, 1942 to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Sheaffer) Smith, he was married to Geraldine (Truka) Smith who died July 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Wise Funeral Service from 10 to 11:45 am with a graveside service to follow at 12 pm in Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Jay Scott officiating.

Read more about his life and share memories on Edwin's tribute page at wisefuneral.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
