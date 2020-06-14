Eileen F. Auck
1935 - 2020
Eileen F. Auck

Spring Hill, FL - Auck, Eileen F., of Spring Hill, formerly of Bucyrus, Ohio went to be with the Lord on June 13. She was born in Jonesborough, TN on July 29, 1935. She married the love of her life, Jacob W. Auck on October 16, 1955. She was an active member of the Bucyrus Alliance Church until she moved to Florida in 1988.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jacob W. Auck on 4-2-2004, her parents, Geter & Mary Byrd; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include her two daughters, Kimberly Kaye and her husband, David Ortiz of Spring Hill; Kristi Lenee and her husband, John Emerson of Brooksville; two grandchildren, Brynn Kayleen Ortiz of Melborne, and Brett David Ortiz of Spring Hill; a sister Sue Bame (Larry Bame) of Ohio and brother in law Jim Renfro of Spring Hill, FL.; many nieces and nephews.

Eileen will be laid to rest beside her husband at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens Spring Hill, FL.




Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
280 Mariner Blvd
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 688-4991
