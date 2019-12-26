|
Eileen Marie Northrop Anderson
Bucyrus - Eileen Marie Northrop Anderson, 48 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital following a six month courageous battle with cancer. Eileen was born February 1, 1971 in Toledo to Greg and Sharon (Moore) Northrop who survive. Eileen is also survived by children Ashley (Ty) Anderson and Zachary (Sam) Anderson both of Green Springs, granddaughter Willow Slemmer; sister Ellen(Robert) Meredith of Mansfield and niece Allyson. She was preceded in death by grandparents Irene and Van Northrop and Delmar and Florence Moore and Uncles Leroy and Paul.
Eileen most recently worked for Portsmouth Ambulance in Bucyrus as a paramedic. Prior to Bucyrus she worked for Seneca County EMS in Attica and formerly in Green Springs. Eileen moved to Bucyrus in 1982 and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1989. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1993 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Sociology. Eileen became an EMT in 1994 and volunteered with Seneca County EMS for the past 25 years. Eileen finished her paramedic training and received her certification in May 2019. Eileen formally worked at the Moose Lodge and was a member of The Ladies of the Moose #741.
Eileen had many interests that included travel, photography, scrapbooking, cross stitch, playing euchre, but most of all she liked helping others and spending time with her family and her pets. Eileen knew no stranger and her compassion and empathy for her patients will live on in those she taught, trained, and saved. Eileen's spirit will live on in her children and family. Eileen's true passion was in her career as an EMS provider for the past 25 years. Her best memories on the job are with her favorite partner, her daughter Ashley. Eileen loved to watch her favorite athlete, her son Zach on the field and on the court. Eileen loved being a grandma to Willow and an Aunt to Allyson.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 5:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Memorials may be made through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
