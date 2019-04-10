Elaine A. Peterman



BUCYRUS - Elaine A. Peterman, 81 died surrounded by her only daughter Debbie and long time special friend Gerald Crissinger on Monday April 8, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.



Elaine was born August 6th 1937 to the late Duby J. and Anna L. (McMahon) Kintz. A lifelong Bucyrus resident, Elaine graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1955. She married Gilbert D. Peterman January 12, 1957 and they were married 44 years until Gilbert's death in 2001. The Peterman's had one daughter Deborah. During her life she was a full time homemaker and worked both at Bob's Sandwich Shop and the Shelby Depot. She was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed traveling in her retirement.



Following Gilbert's death, Elaine reconnected with lifelong friend Gerald Crissinger who was by her side for the last 17 years. Elaine is survived by her daughter Deborah (Harold) Davis; 2 grandsons Chad (Melisha) and Scott (Mandy) Davis; and 4 great grandchildren, Cash, Grant, Liberty, and Grady Davis.



At Elaine's request no calling hours will be observed. The family suggests memorials be made to the Crawford County Humane Society through the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home.