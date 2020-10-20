Elaine L. Hansen
BUCYRUS - Elaine L. Hansen, 67, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital where she was surrounded by her loving family.
Elaine was born on June 5, 1953 in Columbus to the late Harold H. "Hoppy" Hopper and Hazel E. (Osborne) Hopper who resides in West Jefferson. She graduated from Madison-Plaines High School and while working at Smith-Douglas, she met William E. Hansen, a fellow employee. On August 4, 1979, they married, and he survives.
Elaine cared for the family as a stay at home wife and also baby sat for a few families. She went back to school and received her bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University. Elaine did some substitute teaching and while waiting for a fulltime teaching position to open, a job at Timken became available. She decided that this was best for her and she proudly spent 19 years with the company before retiring in 2013.
Elaine's hobbies were few, but important. Camping was one of those and their family shared many weekends throughout state parks in both Ohio and Kentucky, where she often strummed her guitar while her father played harmonica. Bowling was a pretty big deal and Suburban Lanes became their second home. She enjoyed bowling in the Sunday couples league and the Friday seniors league. She often supported Bill in his bowling as well and she enjoyed their travels around the country when he and friends bowled in annual national tournaments. She was recently introduced to ceramics by her sister, Sherry and she and Bill had made some creative coasters and windchimes. Of all the things that Elaine did, time spent with her grandkids was what lit her up the most. Nana, as they referred to her enjoyed the quality time spent together and she always showed them much love and support. For relaxation, Elaine loved settling down to a good mystery novel with Stephen King being her favorite.
She will be deeply missed by her mother, Hazel; husband of 41 years, Bill; daughter, Heather (Don) McLaughlin; two grandchildren, Levi and Alexis; sisters, Yolanda Williams and Sherry Hopper; aunt, Geraldine Blanton; sister-in-law, Sherron Shuey as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her father, Elaine was preceded in death by uncles, Tom Blanton and Forest Wheeler; aunt, Lea Phillips and her brother-in-law, Nevin Shuey.
Her family will receive friends from 11 - 12:55 pm Friday, October 23 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio, where her funeral will be held that day at 1:00 pm with Pastor Danny Vanscoy of Hilliard Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to either American Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Association
and will be accepted through the funeral home. Memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
