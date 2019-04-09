Elizabeth E. "Betty" Straub



BUCYRUS - Elizabeth E. "Betty" Straub, 79 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Elizabeth was born July 2, 1939 in Bucyrus to the late John I. and Eva C. (Yanka) Kline. She was also preceded in death by sisters Dorothy Wilson, Marjorie Peabody, and Evelyn Fairchild; and brothers Jack, Raymond, Richard, and Robert Kline.



Elizabeth is survived by children Roger Allan (Michelle) Sponseller of Delaware, OH; Diana Sue (Dave)Humble of Columbus, OH; Joe A. (Angie) Straub of Bucyrus; Keith E. Sponseller of Lakeland, FL; and Denise L. (Teddie) Weeks of Lucasville, OH; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister Rosemary Hord of Bucyrus; and many nieces and nephews.



Elizabeth last worked at North Electric in Galion. She attended Holy Trinity School and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo and taking care of her cats.



A Memorial Service will be held in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Saturday April 27 at 11:00 am and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A lunch and fellowship will follow services at Holy Trinity. The family suggests memorials be in the form of contributions to the Shrine Hospital or the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary