Ella Katherine Hunsicker
Morral - Ella Katherine Hunsicker, age 87, died Tues. October 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on August 23, 1932 in Kentucky to the late Hager & Velma (Blankenship) Rhoden. She married Ernest F. Hunsicker on April 20, 1952 and they celebrated 67 years of marriage, he survives in Morral.
Mrs. Hunsicker is survived by a daughter Pam (Dick) Tobin, Marion, a son David (Janice) Hunsicker, Prospect, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a brother Glenn (Carol) Rhoden, VA, a daughter-in-law Mary (Bill) Honaker, Meeker. She was preceded in death by a son Jerry E. Hunsicker, brothers Bruce Rhoden, William Rhoden, Orville Rhoden, L. Eugene Rhoden, and a sister Ramona Wurm.
Mrs. Hunsicker was a 1950 graduate of Nevada High School. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on their family farm. She was a member of Meeker United Methodist Church and Meeker UM Women. Mrs. Hunsicker was a member of Tymochtee Grange. Ella enjoyed fishing, in Minnesota and Canada, being outdoors, music and singing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Sat. October 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Meeker United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Herr and Pastor Ben Shaeffer officiating. Interment will follow at LaRue Cemetery. Visitation will be held Fri. October 4, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Meeker UMC or Ohio Health Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 3, 2019