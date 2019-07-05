|
|
Elsie Edgington
Bucyrus - Elsie M. Edgington, 92, of Bucyrus died Monday morning, July 1, 2019 at Heartland of Bucyrus where she enjoyed being under the watchful care of her niece's granddaughter, Candie Knecht, and had resided since last fall due to failing health.
Born in Bucyrus on February 2, 1927 to the late Charles Sr. and Pearl (Brown) Edgington, Elsie graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1945 and worked in the clerical field for Sears, Truka Chevrolet, Kmart and Family Dollar. She moved from her small home on Highland to Kettle Run where she loved being a resident for 11 years. Elsie was a longtime and active member of Bucyrus Nazarene Church and their Primetimers group, usually with her dear friend, Rachel Miller.
Elsie will be remembered as an independent spirit with an ornery side. She loved to tease her caregivers and family members and looked forward to their visits and watching her niece's and nephews' families grow up. Elsie always had her Bible and a word search book close by and enjoyed Bingo and other events at Kettle Run with her closest friends, including Dorothy Hess.
Elsie is survived by her niece and nephews, Joyce (Mark) Rittenour, Roger (Linda) Edgington, and David Coulter and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by brother, Charles "Junior" Edgington and sister, Lucile Coulter.
Services for Elsie will take place on Monday, July 8 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Friends may call from 10:30-11:55 am and her funeral will begin at 12 Noon with Pastor Ray LaSalle officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Bucyrus Nazarene Church, Kettle Run Activity Fund, or Heartland of Bucyrus Activity Fund and given at the funeral home. Memories can be shared on Elsie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 5, 2019