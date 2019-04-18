Emmett Michael Agin



BUCYRUS - Emmett Michael Agin, 64 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness with cancer. Emmett was born May 22, 1954 in Bucyrus to the late Emmett J. Agin and Erma Mae (Carpenter) Agin who survives in Bucyrus. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by grandson Dylan Hunt; daughter Nancy; brother in law Skip Baker; and his pet cat Slim and dog Spike.



In addition to Mike's mother he is survived by wife Linda (Griffitt) Agin; daughters Ashley Agin of Mansfield; Rhonda Hunt of Marion; and Marla (Andy) Butler of Bucyrus; grandchildren Ashyiah and Draik Agin, Kayla Pierce, Brooke and Madison Butler; great grandchildren Dallas and Allison Kelly; brother Ronald (Barb) Agin of Nashport, OH; sisters Carolyn (Mick Zeger) Baker and Donna (Doug) Metzger; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mike attended Colonel Crawford High School and retired from Swan Rubber. He enjoyed fishing and the Cleveland Browns.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Bernie France officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Memorials may be made to the and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary