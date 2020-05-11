|
Ernest Frederic Seif
Sulphur Springs - Ernest Frederic "Fritz" Seif, 88 of Sulphur Springs passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Fremont. Frederic was born May 14, 1931 in Galion to the late Josiah and Edna (Neumann) Seif. He was married November 16, 1951 to Sylvia (Shealy) Seif who preceded him in death on November 10, 2009. He was also preceded in death by son in law Dan McAdams and siblings Herbert and Leo Seif, Clara Eichhorn, Margarete Seif, Roda Hammond, and Rosemary Bartholomew.
Frederic is survived by children Laura McAdams of Hamilton, Karen Beck of Marysville, Stephen (Carla) Seif of Bucyrus and Veronica Vandayburg of Bucyrus; 14 grandchildren Ryan (Heather) Powers, Angie Rayborn, Tonya McAdams, Carissa (Matthew) Cantrell, Clifford (Rami) Beck III, Ernest (Renee) Beck, Malorie Beck, Quintin (Kailey) Beck, Jerad (Julie) Seif, Trevor (Mallory) Seif, Nicholas Linn, Chelsey (Mark) Weaver, Alex (Meredith) Linn, and Thaddeus Hensel; 22 great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Frederic began working at Timken in 1963 where he retired from and he and his wife owned and operated the Emporium News Stand in Bucyrus for 19 years. He graduated from Galion High School in 1949 and enjoyed attending class reunions. Fritz was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Fritz was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Ridgeton Rd. He enjoyed going to the beach on family vacations, sailing trips with Sylvia to the British Virgin Islands, and cooking.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for the family at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Hans Scherner officiating. Memorials may be made to the Church memorial fund and expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected]
