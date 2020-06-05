Ernest "Ernie" Teynor II
BUCYRUS - Ernest J. "Ernie" Teynor II, 85 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Ernie was born July 28, 1934 in Bucyrus to the late Ernest J. and Juanita J. (Perrin) Teynor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant great grandson Finnley Slater; brother Richard; and sisters Rosemary Stanley and Carol Campbell.
Ernie is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat" (Simonsen) Teynor his high school sweetheart. They were married at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on August 30, 1952; children, Ernest J. (Judith) Teynor Jr. of Bucyrus, Elizabeth (Michael Young) Teynor of Bucyrus, Richard (Susan) Teynor of Pickerington, and Laura (Randall) Scheffler of Bucyrus; grandchildren Hilary (Michael) Donatini, Ashland; Rebecca (Todd Eidson) Teynor, Bucyrus; Daniel (Sara) Teynor, Marion; Andrew (Megan Winch) Teynor, Bucyrus; Elyse (Devin Howard) Teynor, Bucyrus; Allison (Jay) Smith, Worthington; Matthew Young, Columbus; Emily (Matthew) Kovar, Pickerington; Tricia (Christopher) Raybuck, Pickerington, Adrienne (Brock) Kemery, and Clarissa (Zack) Slater all of Bucyrus; great grandchildren Cora, Stella, Henry, Simon, Audrey, Marley, Simon, Zoey, Madeline, Amelia, Madelyn, Sophia, Cedric, and Addison; brother Michael (Sue) Teynor of Bloomville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ernie was a lifelong Bucyrus resident and graduated from Bucyrus High School in '52. He was All NOL tackle in his junior and senior years of school and was co-captain of the football team with his long time best friend Herb Jones. He worked at Galion Iron Works for a short time and retired from Swan Rubber as a boiler operator in 1999 after over 40 years of service. For several years, he was known as "Ernie the Stripper" because of his furniture refinishing business. In addition, like many in the Teynor family, Ernie was a stone mason. An example of his craftsmanship is his hand-laid stone front porch. He also owned and operated United Rent-Alls.
Ernie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Pat and Ernie enjoyed taking day trips to the Amish Country where many friends were made. The BHS class of "52" enjoyed meeting monthly for many years. He was also an avid fan of the OSU Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 am in Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Holy Trinity Endowment Fund and expressions of sympathy can be left at munzpirnstill@hotmail.com.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.