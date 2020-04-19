|
|
Ethlyn Mae Beal
BUCYRUS - Ethlyn Mae Beal, 88 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Ethlyn was born October 29, 1931 in Bucyrus to the late Vernon and Mildred Frances (Gardner) Crawford. She was married July 6, 1952 to Richard Frederick Beal who preceded her in death along with brothers Paul, Jim, and Robert Crawford.
Ethlyn is survived by sons Duane Richard (Faye) Beal of Pelmetto, FL and David Allen Beal of Bucyrus 3 grandchildren, Colin (Kara) Beal, Courtney (Ben) Deever, and Dr. Shannon Beal and her husband Mark Mitchell; 3 great grandchildren Addison and Carter Beal and Lucas Williams; as well as nieces and nephews.
Ethlyn retired from Timken and was a member of Evangelical Pietist Church. She was a volunteer at Bucyrus Community Hospital for 20 years, worked at the Election Board, and enjoyed crafts.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Lust Cemetery with Rev. Larry Bertsch officiating. Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or the Pietist Church through the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected] Sympathy cards can be sent to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020