Eugene R. Diller
BUCYRUS - Eugene R. "Gene" Diller, 75, of Bucyrus, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born June 20, 1943 in Bucyrus to the late Elmer and Mabel (Denzer) Diller and was a 1962 graduate of Bucyrus High School. On April 5, 1964, Gene married, Elma E. Davis, who was his high school sweetheart and she survives.
Gene worked at Timken for 30 years as a machine operator before his retirement. Early on in life, Gene was active at Woodlawn UMC and when he and Elma married, Gene joined Good Hope Lutheran Church where he served a term on church council. Gene was also a member of Bucyrus Masonic Lodge 139; Bucyrus Shrine Club and Sons of the American Legion Post 181.
Gene golfed and bowled earlier in life and enjoyed time spent with family. They shared some trips to Florida and in more recent years, Sundays were reserved for his grandchildren. They would attend church and Sunday School, catch a lunch together and often do an afternoon activity. Gene loved participating in or watching the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival parades and rarely missed one. He socialized with friends at McDonald's in the morning and could occasionally be found at the Legion later in the day. Gene liked watching OSU football; followed the Indians and Browns and for a good laugh, he enjoyed watching the Three Stooges.
In addition to Elma, his wife of nearly 55 years, Gene is survived by two children, Mike Diller of Ballwin, Missouri and Jenny (Kelsey) Koge of Bucyrus; four grandchildren, Karlee Koge, Kendra Koge, Tabitha Diller and Simon Diller; brother-in-law, Jack (Sandy) Davis; niece, Julie (Joe) Knezovich; nephew, Jeff (Heather) Davis and cousins, Marvin (Gloria) Diller and Ethel (Lee) Geiniman.
He was preceded in death by three half-brothers, Gerald (Kathrine) Diller, Donald (Joan) Diller and Winford (Jean) Diller as well as a half-sister. Marjorie (Ernest) Bartel.
His family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 pm Friday, February 22 at Wise Funeral Service, where his funeral will be held at 10:30 am with Pastor Renee Ahern officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery.
Gene was proud of what the Shriners has accomplished, and it would be fitting that donations be made payable to the . These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Feb. 21, 2019