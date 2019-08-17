Resources
Eula B. Bloomfield


1943 - 2019
Eula B. Bloomfield

Sulphur Springs - Eula B. Bloomfield, 75, of Sulphur Springs, OH, passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019 at her home. Eula was born November 8, 1943 in Garrison Kentucky to Watt and Bessie (Stratton) Bloomfield.

She married Donald Bloomfield on November 16, 1963. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Darlene Bloomfield, Thelma Hammond, William "Bill" Bloomfield, Mary Ruth "Tickie" Riffe, Iva Jean Cooley, Clarence "Pete" Bloomfield, Katherine Cooper, Gladys Clark, Cardella "Dillie" Clark, Renford "Bud" Bloomfield, Shirley Bloomfield.

Eula is survived by her husband Donald of Sulphur Springs, her son Stephen (Roberta) Bloomfield of Cleveland OH, and her daughter Gena (Steve) Dutton of Marion OH.

Surviving grandchildren are: Jenny, Riley, Austin, Tim (Stephanie), Andrew (Tabatha) & Ben. Surviving great grand children are Aiden, Sophia, Hailey, Harlow & Grace. Also surviving are multiple nieces and nephews that were very special to her.

Eula was a homemaker most of her life. She loved sewing, crocheting, crafts and cooking. She loved learning about her family history and ancestry.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Crawford County Humane Society, 3590 OH 98, Bucyrus, OH 44820

Funeral Service Information: Globe Funeral Home, 103 Dudley Avenue, Garrison KY, 41141.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 17, 2019
