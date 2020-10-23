Evelyn Kibler
Bucyrus - Evelyn L. Kibler, 92, died early Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Canton, Ohio.
Evie was born in Bucyrus on February 23, 1928 to the late Wilford "Bud" and Ellen (Jaberg) McPeak. "Peaty" graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1946. After high school, she worked for Swan Rubber. On November 26, 1949 she married Kermit C. Kibler. They shared 70 years of marriage prior to his death in August of this year.
Evie will be remembered for her energy, creativity, empathy, and sense of humor. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Sulphur Springs where she served in numerous ministries.
Peaty was adventurous, enjoying downhill skiing, golf, and bicycling in her later years. She also enjoyed traveling to four continents.
Her volunteer activities included Relay For Life
, 4-H Clubs and CONTACT. Other interests included arrowhead hunting and following Ohio State sports.
Evie is survived by children, Shari (Ed) Voyda of Schaumburg, Illinois, Tom (Nan) Kibler of Sulphur Springs, and Kathy (Randy) Heckert of North Canton; six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Betty (Kenny) Fegley and niece, Jo Fegley.
Friends may call at Wise Funeral Service on Sunday, October 25 from 4-6 pm or at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4707 Ridgeton-Annapolis Rd., from 10-10:45 am on Monday, October 26. Her funeral will begin at the church on Monday at 11:00 am with Pastor Hans Scherner officiating and burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations can make checks payable to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Friends of the Crawford Park District. These can be given at the funeral home or church. Memories and photos can be shared on Evie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.