Evelyn M. StuckmanBucyrus - Evelyn M. Stuckman, 90 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at home. Evelyn was born April 27, 1930 in Old Fort, OH to the late James R. and Minerva (Runion) Fry. She was married October 23, 1974 to Emerson Stuckman who preceded her in death along with her first husband Don Butte. She was also preceded in death by son Michael Butte, three brothers, and 6 sisters.Evelyn is survived by daughter Vickie Butte of Kokomo, Indiana; grandchildren Ashley Knox and Brian Butte; brother James R. (Lynette) Fry; sisters Lucille (Richard) Pfahler, and Carol Skaggs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Evelyn retired as an owner of Woody Ridge Golf Course. Throughout the years she also worked at the Bucyrus Police Department, KFC at the time of its opening, the Mad Bull, and the Orioles Club. Evelyn was a member of the AMVETS, Bucyrus Moose Lodge, American Legion, and the Red Hatters. She was an accomplished golfer winning the Championship 7 years in Florida and 3 years at Valley View Golf Course. She traveled to Florida, the Carolinas, Texas, and California to play golf. Evelyn was an avid Bingo player and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.Graveside Services will be held in Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday June 20 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy can be left at munzpirnstill@hotmail.com.