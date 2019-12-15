Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
More Obituaries for Evelyn May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mae May

Evelyn Mae May Obituary
Evelyn Mae May

BUCYRUS - Evelyn Mae May, 89 of rural Bucyrus passed away on Friday December 13, 2019. Mrs. May was born September 23, 1930 to the late Dewey and Goldie (Frank) Linn. She was married for 60 years to her husband Charles who preceded her in death in 2011.

Mrs. May is survived by children Bonnie (Robert) Baum, Steven (Sandra) May, and Charles May Jr. all of Bucyrus; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours or formal service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
