Everett Tackett



Bucyrus - Everett Ray Tackett, age 74, went to be with the Lord and family on February 22, 2019 from Marion General Hospital. Everett was born to the late Levi and Amie (Conley) Tackett in Magoffin Co. Kentucky on April 22, 1944. Everett married Thelma (Buchanan) Tackett in July of 2000. Everett is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Clay Tackett, George Tackett, and Floyd Tackett; sisters, Margaret Adams, Alice (Salyer) Dutton, Alkie Swihart, and Virginia "Jenny" Borders.



Everett is survived by wife of 18 years, Thelma Tackett; children, Lora Tackett, E. Clayton (Nicole) Tackett, and Jennifer (Rick) Lothes; stepchildren, David Bloomfield and Mary (Jeff) Fletcher, 4 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Everett worked with Tecumseh of Marion and later went on to retire from Hebco in Bucyrus. He enjoyed relaxing on the porch with his furry sidekick Gizmo and family. Everett liked playing guitar and listening to Bluegrass music. He also donated much of his time working for food pantries. Everett was also a member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Bucyrus.



Visiting hours are Wednesday February 27, from 5-7PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life service at 7PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Pastor Pat Eulett will be officiating services. Memorials may be made to the Pentecostal Church of God or Friends of the Morrow County Dog Shelter. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary