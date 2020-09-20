1/1
Faye E. Rupe
Faye E. Rupe

BUCYRUS - Faye Elizabeth Rupe, 92 years of age passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. Faye was born April 3, 1928 in Carrothers, OH to the late Russell and Edna (Brown) Laipply. She was married March 29, 1947 to Darrell R. Rupe who prec eded her in death on November 2, 2003. Faye was also preceded in death by brothers Robert and James Laipply and sister Verdie Hord.

Faye is survived by sons Robert Rupe of Bucyrus and Ronald Rupe of Key West FL; grandchildren Larry Rupe of Bucyrus and Tony (Traci) Rupe of Crestline; great grandchildren Jacob Rupe and Michelle Rupe; great great grandchildren Wyatt, Liam, Veronica, Kelani, and Aurora; sisters Ruth (Don) Laek of Bucyrus and Karen Huggins of New Philadelphia, OH; as well as nieces and nephews.

Faye worked for many years at Isaly's in Bucyrus and also at the Bucyrus YMCA in housekeeping. She lived in Bucyrus most of her life and throughout her life was very active.

A Private Graveside Service will be held for the family at Brokensword Cemetery with Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. The family suggest memorials be made to the Salvation Army or the Cr. Co. Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
