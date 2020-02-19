|
Finnley James Slater
Bucyrus - Finnley James Slater, has gone to be with the Lord February 13, 2020. Finnley succumbed to neonatal sepsis bacterial infection after being born 5 weeks early. Finnley was born to Clarissa Scheffler Slater and Zachary Slater in Galion Ohio on February 11, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Zachary and Clarissa Slater; maternal grandparents, Randall "Randy" and Laura "Laurie" Scheffler; paternal grandparents, Myron "Mike" Jr. and Linda Slater; maternal aunt and uncle, Adrienne and Brock Kemery and their children Cedric and Addison; paternal aunt, Kayla Slater; maternal great-grandparents, Ernest "Ernie" and Patricia "Pat" Teynor; paternal great-grandparents, Myron "Mike" Sr. and Karen Slater.
Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home Saturday February 22, from 11AM-1PM. With a Memorial service to follow the visiting hours at 1PM. Memorials may be made through the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020