Flora Anna Reeder
Bucyrus - Flora Anna Reeder, age 85, went to be with the Lord December 29, 2019. Flora was born to the late Henry and Goldie "Carr" Gifford September 26, 1934 in Louisville Kentucky. Flora was preceded in death by parents; husband, Ronald Elwood Reeder; son, Joseph Reeder; sisters, Cora Smith and Louise Stuckey.
Flora is survived by children, Cheryl (Ron) Litteral and George Reeder; daughter-in-law, Roberta Reeder; grandchildren, Emily (Brandon) Gallagher, Nicholas Reeder, Candice (Bryan) Johnson, Jaime Baker, Kyle Litteral, and Garret Litteral; great-grandchildren, McKenna Gallagher, Mason Gallagher, Taylor Johnson, Chelsee Johnson, Landon Baker, Braden McClintock, Summer Litteral, Jack Litteral, Grant Litteral, and Owen Litteral; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Flora graduated from Mount Vernon Academy. She retired from Timken after 33 years in 1986. Flora was a lifetime member of Seventh Day Adventist Church where she routinely helped in the soup kitchen. She loved spreading The Word. Flora also enjoyed crocheting and crafting with beads. She will always be remembered for her great baking and Pecan Pies.
Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home Thursday, January 2 from 12PM-1PM. The service will follow visiting hours at 1PM. Interment is at Crawford County Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to Seventh Day Adventist Church. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020