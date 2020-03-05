|
|
Florence Swisher
Bucyrus - Florence L. Swisher, 91 of rural Bucyrus passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Florence was born October 28, 1928 in Bucyrus to the late Ora and Ione (Ebert) Wilson. She was married December 5, 1948 to Willard D. Swisher who preceded her in death on August 27, 2014. She was also preceded in death by great grandson Daniel Swisher; brother James Wilson; sister Margaret Lutz; and niece Nancy Lutz.
Florence is survived by children Diane (Jack) Smith, Bucyrus; Mark (Gladys) Swisher of Lakeland, FL; Gary (Nina) Swisher of Jakarta, Indonesia; and Joel Swisher of Bucyrus; grandchildren Amy Maclean, M. Sgt. Andy Swisher, Nicole Swisher, Gary Michael (Rosarig) Swisher, Luis (Esmarie) Swisher, and Sarah Swisher; great grandchildren Daniel, Olivia, Raegan Ray, and Antonella; sisters Velma Jean Kissling of Bucyrus and Grace Cramer of Bluffton, OH, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Florence graduated from Mt. Zion H.S. in 1946 and was a member of the former Epworth U.M. Church, currently Bucyrus United Methodist Church. She was active in the Women's group of the Church, was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling and collecting depression glass and other collectables.
Florence worked at General Electric, Ohio Mutual Insurance, Ekleberry Poultry, and was a host at the former Brown Derby.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Monday at 12:00 noon with Rev. Michael Corwin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Bucyrus UMC Memorial Fund and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020