Frank Main
Upper Sandusky - B. Franklin "Frank" Main Jr., age 86, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12:25pm at home in Upper Sandusky, with his family at his side.
Frank was born on July 11, 1933 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Benjamin Franklin, Sr., and Onie F. (Scott) Main, both of whom are deceased. He married Patricia "Pat" D. Fulk on June 9, 1957 at the John Stewart United Methodist Church, who passed away on May 8, 2014.
He is survived by three children, Cindi (Mike) Grove of Wharton, Ohio, Joseph (Christine) Main of West Chester, Ohio, and Cathy Brunicardi of Sebastian, Florida, along with six grandchildren, Quinn Grove, Olivia Grove, Morgan Main, Abigail Main, Caleb Brunicardi and Loren Brunicardi. Along with a sister, Nancy (Bub) Ekleberry of Gilford, New Hampshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister Carol Glaister.
Frank retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Upper Sandusky in 1997 after 17 years. Prior to that, Frank worked at McCarthy Quarry, U.S. Construction, and owned and operated The Western Auto Store in Upper Sandusky.
He was a 1951 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Severn during the Korean Conflict. While in the service Frank was awarded the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Navy Occupations Service Medal (European Clasp) and the China Service Medal.
Frank was a member of the John Stewart United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky, a former member of the Warpole Lodge #176 F&AM, and the BPOE #83, both of Upper Sandusky.
For hobbies he enjoyed bowling, playing the piano, building wooden model ships, and watching the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Visitations will be held at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-6pm with a funeral service following at 6pm with Rev. Betsy Bowen officiating. Military rites will be honored following the service at the funeral home by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
The family of Frank Main also would like to thank Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, Ohio as well as the caring staff at Bridge Home Health and Hospice for their caring service.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 8, 2019