Fred Blankenship Jr.
Nevada - Fred Blankenship Jr., 85, of Nevada, Ohio took his Heavenly flight on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 830 a.m. at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, in Marion, Ohio.
Fred Jr. was born on November 29, 1934 in Vanceburg, Kentucky to Fred Sr. and Martha (Stafford) Blankenship. He married his beautiful bride, Faye (Bloomfield) Blankenship on October 29, 1955. They just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, a true marriage inspiration. Fred Jr. was a Military Veteran of the U.S. Army and was proud of his service to our country. He also was a retiree from AmeriGas Propane, to which he worked for many years. He was a strong Christian man who never met a stranger and was never afraid to share his faith. He attended Kaler Ave. Church of Christ in Christian Union in Bucyrus, Ohio for 42 years. He will be remembered by his contagious smile and his love for his family and for others.
He is survived by his wife: Faye Blankenship of Nevada, Ohio, his 3 daughters: Beverly (Tony) Hall of Shelby, Ohio, Sheila (Mike) Stone of Crestline, Ohio, and Lisa (Kirby) Barker of Ontario, Ohio. His 7 grandchildren: Laynia Dyer, Avery Allen (Bernadette) Dyer, Lyndsey (Thomas) Duval, Levi (Katie) Stone, Sebastian Barker, Steven Barker, and Elizabeth (Jordan) Lydy. And his 13 great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Amazra, Chaisek, Yetshama, Rose-Marie, Cali, Hayden, Abigail, Nevaeh, Taylor, Piper, Jedidiah, and Isaiah. Lastly, special friends: Warren and Debbie Younce. All of whom he loved so dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and only brother, John Blankenship.
The family mourns the loss of a great devoted man, but they know our loss is Heaven's gain.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and will be officiated by Pastor Bob Jividen. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
