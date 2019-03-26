|
|
Fred L. Meck
Ida, MI - Fred L. Meck, 88, of Ida, Michigan, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Canton, OH.
Fred was born on March 11, 1931 to Loyd and Stella (Quaintance) Meck in Bucyrus. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1949, from Ohio University and received his Mather's degree in music education at the University of Michigan. Fred served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 - 1956. He was the band director at Ida High School and later worked as a rural carrier for the US Post Office in Berkey, OH
Fred was predeceased by his wife Annetta (Coffey) Meck in 1988 and is survived by his children, Dennis (Cathy) Meck of Cass City, MI, Bruce Meck of Green, OH and Joyce (Ed)Warburton of Holderness, NH; 3 granddaughters and a nephew, Joel Bass of Austin, TX.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston, OH with burial following at Creston Maple Mound Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ida Band Boosters, PO Box 127, Ida, MI 48140. www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 26, 2019