Freda Marie (Niedermier) Coder, age 93, of New Washington, Ohio died on December 3, 2019, of an apparent heart attack at Altercare in Bucyrus, Ohio, while she was there for physical therapy.
She was born September 20, 1926 in New Washington, Ohio to Frank and Gertrude (Wurm) Niedermier, both deceased.
Surviving are a daughter, Sandra (Ron) Plano of The Villages, Florida; three sons, Scott (Gerry) Coder of Tiro, Ted (Sandi) Coder of New Washington and Tom Coder also of New Washington. Also surviving is her beloved cat, Stormy, who was always by her side.
Additional survivors include 5 grandchildren: Stephanie (Jeff) Rule of Bucyrus, Ohio, Kasey Coder of Saint Helena Island, South Carolina, Cory Coder of Plano, Texas, Lauren Coder of Ashland, Ohio as well as Chelsea (Tyler) Aker of Red Key, Indiana. In addition, she has two step grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
Survivors also include one sister, Mrs. Janice (James) Horning of Crestline. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mrs. Joanne (Raymond) Heydinger of Shelby, Mrs. Marilyn (Harry) Herman of Largo, Florida, Mrs. Carol (Gene) Kimmet of Tiffin and Mr. Kenneth (Annette) Niedermier of New Washington.
A lifetime resident of New Washington, Mrs. Coder graduated with New Washington High School class of 1944 where she was class president. After working at Monsanto in New Washington for five years, she went on to retire from the Timken Company in Bucyrus after twenty two years. She started in 1993 as a branch assistant at the New Washington Library and continued as a librarian until 2005. A lover of books and an avid reader, she loved her job there and her beautiful paintings were often displayed.
A member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, she was a lifetime member of the Rosary Altar Society. A former secretary and vice president of the Golden Gems Senior Center, she was also on the board of directors and was instrumental in securing the grant for partial remodeling of the center.
Mrs. Coder loved to travel and visited eighteen countries on six continents. Besides reading non-fiction and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Indians on TV, she also spent countless hours painting numerous paint-by-number pictures, working jig saw puzzles, sudokus and word searches. She enjoyed decorating her house for the various seasons. In addition, she loved to watch live concerts on DVD's.
We love you, Mom! The values you've taught, the care you've given, and the wonderful love you've shown, have enriched your children's lives in more ways than we can count.
Keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Funeral services be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church, 422 West Mansfield Street, New Washington. Father George W. Mahas will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bernard Catholic School Endowment Fun, the New Washington Library, or the Golden Gems Senior Center.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019