Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Bucyrus - Gail L. Harris, 76 of Bucyrus went to be with the Lord on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Gail was born March 4, 1943 in Waukegan, IL to the late Uno and Joy (Klowann) Nenonen. She was married August 24, 1965 to Earl Harris who survives. Gail is also survived by children Darryl (Tammy) Harris of Mansfield and David (Connie) Harris of Westerville; grandchildren Jason, Cory, Tyler, Nikki, and Marisa Harris; brother Edward (Anita) Nenonen of Harrisburg, IL; sister Jerri Penley of Knoxville, TN; her pet dog "Bubba"; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Gail was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who sacrificed for everyone's well being. She had worked for Cooper Jarrett, Yellow Freight, Conway Express, as well as Alpha Dog Incorporated. In 1961 she graduated from Zion Benton Twp. High School in Zion IL. Gail was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Mansfield where she was a Junior Church Teacher and made gift boxes yearly for "Widows in Touch".

Gail had a passion in life to help, bless, and encourage others. She volunteered for CONTACT Crawford County and participated in the Bucyrus Little Theatre. She was involved with Operation Christmas child boxes, made nursing home visits with her previous dogs, babysat, and cared for various loved ones in need. Gail enjoyed line dancing, boating, singing, watching game shows, and shopping for Christmas, her favorite holiday, year round.

At Gail's request there will be no formal services as the family will have a private family gathering at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to CONTACT or the Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
