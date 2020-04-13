|
Gale F. Ruth
Bucyrus - Gale F. Ruth, 87 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 at Maplecrest Assisted Living. Gale was born October 19, 1932 in Crawford County to the late Oscar Carl and Marguerite Lucile( Kelly) Ruth. He was married July 17, 1954 to Mary Ann (Graetz) Ruth who preceded him in death on July 12, 2019. He was also preceded in death by daughter Mary Elizabeth, son in law Bernd Massing, brothers Walter Ruth and Earl Ruth ; and sisters Arlene Lohr and Mary McHenry.
Gale is survived by son Kevin (Diane) Ruth of Bucyrus; daughter Marsha Massing of Florida; 5 grandchildren Christopher (Hannah) Ruth, Angela (Andrew) Richmond, Matthew (Kim) Ruth, Andrew Massing, and Joshua (Alizabeth) Massing; great grandchildren Nate, Ethan, Isaac, Aaron, Becca, Roman, Bria, Ayndria, Graham, and Finnley; sister Mabel Detterman; as well as nieces and nephews.
Gale graduated from North Robinson High School in 1950 and lived his entire life in the community. He retired from Bucyrus City Schools and worked at Timken and Zeigler Mill prior to the school. Following retirement Gale was an associate with Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home for several years.
Gale was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where he served two years on Church Council as well as the Property Care Committee and Dartball Team for several years. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 181 and participated in the Honor Flight. Gale was a volunteer for the Holmes Twp. Fire Dept. for 30 years and served on the Bucyrus City Service Commission and Brokensword Cemetery Association for many years. Gale was quick witted and always wanted people to smile with his humor.
Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in Brokensword Cemetery with Gene Luidhardt S.A.M. officiating. Memorials may be made to Gideon's, Filling Home, Luther Home of Mercy, or Good Hope Radio Fund through the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected] Sympathy cards can be sent to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Maplecrest, Carlisle Place, and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020