Garry Brewer
Upper Sandusky - Garry D. Brewer, age 65 of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019
at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky.
Garry was born on January 6, 1954 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Melvin Brewer, who is deceased, and June (Waggy) Brewer who is living in Upper Sandusky.
He is survived by his twin sister, Debbie (Pat) Norris of Nevada, a brother, Kevin (Patty) Brewer of Holland, Ohio and a nephew, Jason (Emily) Norris, along with a great niece Isabella, and a great nephew Graham.
Garry was a 1972 graduate of Wynford High School and went on to work for Pillsbury-Martel in Harpster, and eventually retiring from US Commission Co. in Upper Sandusky.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Bucyrus.
For hobbies Garry enjoyed riding his Harley and boating and fishing on Lake Erie.
He will be remembered for work ethic and his loving kind spirit.
Services for Garry D. Brewer will be private. Burial will be at a later date at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or a Hospice of your Choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Marion Star & Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019