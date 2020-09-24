1/1
Gary A. Turner
Gary A. Turner

BUCYRUS - Gary Turner, 61, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 following a brief illness.

He was born June 17, 1959 in Bucyrus to the late Bobbie Joe and Lena L. (Harris) Turner and was a 1978 graduate of Bucyrus High School.

Gary considered himself to be a simple man who will be remembered for his 16 years spent working at Marion Steel and 12 years with the City of Marion, where he retired. He enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends, cherished times spent socializing with family and friends on their farm and was always available for a friend in need.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue (Bogan) Turner; daughter, Cheyenne (Zack Weilnau) Turner; siblings, Mike Turner and Sandi (Ted) Coder; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Grasley.

Gary wanted no services but if you are ever out hunting mushrooms or arrowheads or simply walking through the woods, that would be an appropriate time to reflect on his life as these were some of the things that made him the happiest. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Memories are encouraged to be shared by visiting his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
