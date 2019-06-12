|
Gary Brothers
Greenville, S.C. - Richard Gary Brothers, 51, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.
Born in Bucyrus, OH, he is the son of Claude and Barbara Reiff Brothers of Easley.
Gary was a graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville. He was formerly employed with the City of Greenville as a dispatcher and while in college worked for WGGS in Greenville. Having been raised in a Fireman family, he was a collector of fire memorabilia.
In addition to his parents of Easley, he is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Haven of Asheville, P.O. Box 9697, Asheville, NC 28815 or animalhavenofasheville.org
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, SC, which is assisting the family.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 12, 2019