G.E. "Gene" Linn
Bucyrus - G.E. Linn, known to many as Gene, 86, of rural Bucyrus died Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital after months of struggling health.
He was born in Bucyrus on May 27, 1933 to the late Dorsey J. and Edith G. (Reese) Linn. He was raised on the land settled by the Linn family in 1835. He graduated from Holmes-Liberty High School in in 1951 where he was active in 4H and FFA and received his Ohio State Farmer's Degree. He also attended Purdue University. Active in farming since 1952, he farmed general grain and livestock. Gene founded Linn Acres Soil Service in 1967 and bought a grain elevator, feed mill, and petroleum distributorship in 1984. He was Past Treasurer and Director of National Fertilizer Solutions Association, Past Director of Ohio Fertilizer Pesticide Association and held his Certified Custom Applicator License. He enjoyed attending various short courses and seminars in his spare time and was also a proud life-member of the NRA.
Locally, Gene was a member of Scioto United Methodist Church, Bucyrus Lodge #139 F&SM, Toledo Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shrine, Bucyrus Shrine Club, Moose Lodge 669, and former member of Bucyrus Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Gene married the former Jo Ann Gardner on November 10, 1998. He loved talking about farming and reunions and "hillbilly breakfasts" with old friends. He especially enjoyed quality time with Duane and Dwight Shawk whether farming, fishing, or taking short trips.
Gene is survived by Jo Ann, his wife of 20 years; children, Victoria Shawk and sons, Diana (Tim) Shroll and family, and Dan (Teea) Linn and family; stepson, Tim (Debbie) Tong and family; and brother-in-law, Allan Schiefer and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Dale Shawk and sister, Sandra Schiefer.
Gene requested no formal services be held.
Friends are encouraged to remember him with a gift payable to , Crawford County 4-H, or Scioto UMC. Gifts can be given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Gene's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 6, 2019