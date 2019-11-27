|
Geneva K. Ehmann
Bucyrus - Geneva K. Ehmann, 84 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Geneva was born January 19, 1935 in Kentucky to the late Estell and Judy (Jordan) Haney. She was married December 6, 1953 to Daryl Winfield Ehmann who preceded her in death on November 23, 2009. She was also preceded in death by one brother James Haney.
Geneva is survived by daughters Jill (Duane) Lust of Bucyrus and Krista (Daniel) Gerhart of Marion; grandchildren Kayla Lust, Brandon (Annie) Lust, Brittany Lust, Angela (Brian) Truka, Elizabeth (Tim) Cassell, Lindsay (Joel) Slater, Bo (Emily) Gerhart, and Trent (Megan) Gerhart; great grandchildren Brennan, Marisa, Cael, Logan, Liam, Olivia, Annabelle, Matilda, and Oliver; as well as one sister Donna (Dudley) Gilfillan.
Geneva was a real estate agent with Martin Realty for several years and prior to that worked at Siferd Hossellman as a manager. Geneva attended Kirkpatrick School and graduated from Whetstone High School. She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and had been active in Altrusa, the BPW, the Bratwurst Festival Queens Pageant. Geneva was a longtime volunteer at Bucyrus Community Hospital and also helped establish CONTACT Crawford County.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the Good Hope Lutheran Church with Gene Luidhardt, S.A.M. officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Kindred Hospice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019