George Albert Rehm
Findlay - George Albert Rehm, 91, of Findlay, went to be with the Lord and his wife, Marilyn on Thursday afternoon. He passed at Birchaven Health Care Center. He was born November 14, 1927 in Middleport, OH to the late Carl and Bertha (Riddlebaugh) Rehm. On Jan. 14, 1951, he married Marilyn Spayth and she preceded him in death on June 2, 2007.
He is survived by his daughter Deborah (J. Eugene) Foster of Findlay and son William J (Susan) Rehm of rural Bluffton; five grandchildren: Andrea (Jeffrey) Fay, Bradly (Jami) Rehm, Matthew (Kim) Foster, Joseph (Caitlin Debruin) Rehm, and Jacob (Maria Core) Rehm; six great-grandchildren: Jonah Rehm, Alyson Fay, Micah Rehm, Rebekah Rehm, Carter Fay, and Harper Foster. Also surviving is a sister, Elsa Wollenweber of California. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Rehm.
George was a 1945 graduate of Nevada High School. He worked as an auto mechanic in Bucyrus and was a charter member of the Seneca County Ramblers motorcycle club prior to serving in the US Army. He served his country during the Korean War and earned the combat decoration of a Purple Heart. He was a co owner of Spayth's Decorating Company, selling and repairing televisions and appliances. He was a 60-plus year member of a pinochle club with his life-long friends and enjoyed monthly outings with the dinner club in Findlay.
George loved to spend summers with his family and friends, boating and fishing in McGregor Bay, Canada and spending his free time flying remote control airplanes with the Flying Circuits. He also flew a real plane and passed along his love for flying to his son and grandsons in his Cessna. He was a 55-year member of the Findlay Masonic Lodge #227, the Scottish Rite, the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad, the KWVA, and a long-standing member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jeff Motter officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, where the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, March 26 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, where the Masonic service will commence at 7:30pm. Memorials can be directed to the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad, Bridge Hospice, or St. Andrews Church. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 23, 2019