St. Petersburg, FL - George E. Agee age 84 of St. Petersburg Florida passed away on March 10, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in Bay Pines Florida.

Born on March 13, 1934 in Greenbrier, Tennessee the son on Benjamin and Birchey (Rodgers) Agee. He had been a resident of Crawford County most of his life. Mr. Agee was the pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy in Bucyrus. He had also been previously employed as a Machinist.

Mr. Agee spent the last 40 plus years of his life living in the St. Petersburg area of Florida. During his time there he was very involved with the Assembly of God Church and served in various roles. He was a veteran serving his country in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Agee is survived by two children; Brenda Jordan of Galion and David Agee of Bucyrus. Also surviving are three brothers and their spouses and one sister and her spouse; Clarence Agee of Columbus, Paul and Joyce Agee of Ashland, Earl and Barbara Agee of Bucyrus and Donna and Frank Butler of Portland Oregon.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ruby Roberts

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus Ohio at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Jack Sallee officiating.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.heylfuneralhome.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 16, 2019
