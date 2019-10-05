|
|
George Gary "Hunky" Hornak
Bucyrus - George Gary Hornak, 75, of Bucyrus died suddenly of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
He was born in Bucyrus on March 11, 1944 to the late John G. and Mildred L. (Taylor) Hornak. He was raised in Bucyrus Twp. and went to Nevada High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball, holding the county record for scoring average many years. He graduated in 1962 and worked for Swan Rubber in the 60s and National Lime and Stone in the 70s before owning and operating Hornak's Refrigeration Service since 1980.
Known to many as "Hunky," George will be remembered as a good guy and hard worker with a positive outlook on most things. He looked forward to time on Lake Erie and Kelley's Island, got worked up over politics, and enjoyed eating out and chatting with friends and strangers alike in area restaurants. He was a member of Victory Rock Praise & Worship Center in Galion.
George is survived by his wife of 16 years, Mary Jane; sons, John (Jennifer) Hornak, Ken Eco, and Jesse Phillips-Hornak; grandchildren, Brad (Danielle) Hornak, Shawn Hornak, Michael (Angela) Hornak, and Nicholas Hornak; five great grandchildren; sisters, Judy (John) Stuckey, Sharon (Larry) Cains, and Kathy (Ben) Grochowalski and their families; and his best friend since the first grade, Ron Bucher.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn and their son, Gary Alan Hornak.
Private services were held at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Memorial donations can be made payable to Victory Rock Praise & Worship Center and given through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 5, 2019