Gerald A. Ruffener
Gerald A. Ruffener

BUCYRUS - Gerald A. Ruffener, 82 of rural Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at home. Gerald was born November 23, 1937 in Bucyrus to the late A.A. "Wishey" and Thelma (Grauer) Ruffener. He was married June 27, 1958 to Sharon (Rider) Ruffener who survives. He was also preceded in death by brother Glen and sister Emma Jane. In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by children Bradley (Mary) Ruffener of Bucyrus; Lesley (Ned) Shryock of Sunbury; and Laura (Jeff) Rall of Bucyrus; 9 grandchildren, Zach (Kristen Seibold), Nick (Kaitlyn), Hannah (Santos Chaparro), Amber (Jesse) Groves, Kyle (Bethany) Seth, Corrina, Callie, and Katie; 2 great grandchildren Emmett and Colton; and sister in law Martha Huyser of Florida.

Gerald graduated from Mt. Zion in 1955. He retired from Whirlpool after 37 years and following retirement worked at Steiger Pre-Cast. Gerald loved farming and raising cattle. He was a very active volunteer for the Wynford School District serving as President of the School Board and Athletic Boosters. Gerald was also active with the Wynford Band Boosters. He attended nearly all of the sporting events for his children and grandchildren. Gerald was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be held in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Monday at 11:00 AM with Mike Corwin officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-4. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Kindred Hospice of Marion, or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
